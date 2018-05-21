Santi Cazorla departing Arsenal after injury-plagued spell

Midfielder Santi Cazorla is leaving Arsenal after six years with the club.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Malaga in 2012 and made 180 appearances, scoring 29 times in all competitions.

However, now 33, Cazorla has not played since October 2016 having suffered an Achilles injury and he will depart at the expiration of his deal.

He won the FA Cup twice with the north London club, scoring a free-kick in the 2014 final, which Arsene Wenger’s side won 3-2, to spark a comeback after Arsenal had fallen 2-0 behind to Hull at Wembley.

“I am very sad to be leaving after so many great times,” Cazorla said in a video addressing fans which was posted on Arsenal’s official Twitter account.

“I have loved my time with the club and I will always remember the special moments we had together.

“Our FA Cup win in 2014 is something we will never forget, it was a great moment for me and for the club.

“I want to say thank you very much because you always gives me a special support. I am very proud to be part of this club’s history and I want to wish you the best; I will miss you a lot.”

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis added on the club’s official website: “Santi is always one of my favourite players to watch.

“His natural ability with both feet, his speed of thought and movement were central to our best performances in recent years.

“He plays with a joy and freedom, which is very rare. We wish him well for the future and thank him for his important contribution to our club.”

