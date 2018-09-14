Sanita Puspure eases into women's single sculls final in Bulgaria
Sanita Puspure has cruised into the final of the women's single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.
The two-time Olympian won her semi-final by seven seconds.
She is the fastest qualifier for Sunday's medal race, posting a time almost a second faster than the World Champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland.
Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy finished fifth in the final of the lightweight quad.
