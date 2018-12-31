Samir Nasri joins West Ham as a free agent

Samir Nasri has completed his expected move to West Ham on a deal to the end of the season – on the day he completes a doping suspension.

The Hammers on Monday announced the signing of the 31-year-old former France midfielder, who is available to play from January 1 after an 18-month ban for receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

Nasri has been without a club leaving Antalyaspor of Turkey in January and previously played in the Premier League for Arsenal and Manchester City, the latter under now West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

He has been training with West Ham and there is an option to extend his stay at the London Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Pellegrini said on whufc.com: “I am very pleased to welcome Samir to West Ham United.

“He is a player I obviously know well from our time together at Manchester City and I am happy to be working with him again.

“He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best.

“Samir will give us another dimension in our attacking play. He is a very technical player, with excellent quality on the ball, and the ability to create big moments in important matches.

“He already has very good experience of the Premier League and we hope that he will have a positive impact on the team between now and the end of the season.”

Nasri is a two-time Premier League winner, having won the trophy with City in 2011-12 and 2013-14, under Pellegrini.

- Press Association