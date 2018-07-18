Sam Warburton hailed on social media after announcing retirement from rugby
Former Lions captain Sam Warburton has announced his retirement from all forms of professional rugby at the age of 29.
Warburton, who won 74 caps for Wales and captained the Lions during tours of Australia and New Zealand in 2013 and 2017 respectively, has not played since the 1-1 drawn series against the All Blacks last summer after undergoing neck and knee surgery.
The announcement was made jointly by the Welsh Rugby Union and Warburton’s regional team Cardiff Blues.
Sam Warburton calls time on illustrious career https://t.co/knutPLvg48 pic.twitter.com/qLuW0h16k2— Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) July 18, 2018
BREAKING: @samwarburton_ has announced his retirement from the game. He led Wales for a record 49 times in his 74 appearances.— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 18, 2018
#ThanksWarby pic.twitter.com/BOCahUsJ6O
Here, we look at how social media reacted to Warburton’s decision.
Congratulations on a truly outstanding club & international career @samwarburton_! 👏👏#ForThePlayers https://t.co/TCGHlNM4bE— The RPA (@theRPA) July 18, 2018
A leader on the pitch, a gentleman off it. Thank You @samwarburton_ for the incredible memories! #ThanksWarby https://t.co/EMCqQmuUjr— British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 18, 2018
#ThanksWarby #DiolchWarby pic.twitter.com/PfST2SH8V7— Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) July 18, 2018
Amazing contribution by one of the true Six Nations greats. Inspirational Wales Captain. All the best @samwarburton_ #ThanksWarby https://t.co/hJnlM1p1OF— Six Nations Rugby (@SixNationsRugby) July 18, 2018
Very best wishes to @samwarburton_ when it comes to his next chapter. What a career he has had. 👏🏻 https://t.co/N499nRoZsN— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) July 18, 2018
All the best @samwarburton_ for the future. A true great of Welsh, and world, rugby 👏 https://t.co/zURSJA0pAk— Ospreys (@ospreys) July 18, 2018
A great competitor, player and captain over the years. Best of luck with the next chapter @samwarburton_ 👏 https://t.co/Q2AGKLKt61— Dragons 🏉 (@dragonsrugby) July 18, 2018
STATEMENT: Welsh Secretary @AlunCairns pays tribute to @samwarburton_ who has today announced his retirement from rugby. pic.twitter.com/3YBjJnGjdj— UK Government Wales (@UKGovWales) July 18, 2018
Congratulations @samwarburton_ on a fantastic career. You will not find a better ambassador for our great game on and off the pitch. Good luck for the next chapter.— Scott Quinnell (@ScottQuinnell) July 18, 2018
Sad to hear @samwarburton_ is moving onto the next chapter, truly honoured to have played alongside you! A great man off the field, could never do enough for you as a team mate or friend & on the pitch leader,test match animal & LEGEND #EnjoyTheNextChapterSkipper— scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) July 18, 2018
Devastated with the news @samwarburton_ absolute legend of the game and unbelievable career. Proud to have played under you! Half decent bloke too 😝 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wiEYZF5yr8— Scott Williams (@ScottWilliams_1) July 18, 2018
Congratulations Warby! A barnstorming career to be proud of pal. Pleasure to take the field with you @samwarburton_ 👏👏👏 https://t.co/zYJ6xVnGu8— James William Hook (@hookjameshook) July 18, 2018
Sad news this afternoon as Sam Warburton has called time on his illustrious rugby career. Best wishes for the future, @samwarburton_ #ThanksWarby https://t.co/IBMVMreMS8 pic.twitter.com/GZPYdAYX3P— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) July 18, 2018
Congratulations on a fantastic career, @samwarburton_. 👏— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2018
Enjoy your retirement. 👍#COYS pic.twitter.com/M7p4bh9anL
Congratulations @samwarburton_ on a wonderful career. Tough competitor, top bloke. We'll miss seeing you in @AVIVAStadium All the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/jDCGYrCXpB— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 18, 2018
Unbelievable player, incredible career #respect 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Italrugby (@Federugby) July 18, 2018
Sad news. A fierce competitor through the years. Best wishes for the future, @samwarburton_. https://t.co/IFg38I3Ybn— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 18, 2018
Congrats on a great career, @samwarburton_! 🙌 https://t.co/TilyQmtGVh— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 18, 2018
Congratulations on a fantastic career, @samwarburton_ 👏👏👏 https://t.co/JDxWyG90JX— Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) July 18, 2018
Best wishes from everyone at @premrugby to @samwarburton_ who has announced his retirement from rugby today. Good luck in your next chapter, Sam pic.twitter.com/Kpj8XpvBL6— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) July 18, 2018
By far and away the best Welsh captain I've seen in my lifetime, one of the best ever. Same goes for the British and Irish Lions.— Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) July 18, 2018
A legend of the game, diolch yn fawr @samwarburton_.
Congratulations on a fantastic career, @samwarburton_ https://t.co/ghmVFFahNu— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) July 18, 2018
One of the game's greats. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter @samwarburton_. https://t.co/3p7dLEvdN1— Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) July 18, 2018
Congratulations @samwarburton_ on such a wonderful career. Good Luck in your next chapter. https://t.co/37DhCcsuHV— Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) July 18, 2018
Amazing career @samwarburton_ !! What a player .. honour to have played against you and with you a very few times 👍👍🙏👊🏽— Sam Davies (@samdavey1993) July 18, 2018
What a player🔥 good luck @samwarburton_— Lloyd Evans (@lloydevs7) July 18, 2018
@samwarburton_ congratulations on an incredible career with @WelshRugbyUnion @lionsofficial 🎉Best of luck for the next chapter https://t.co/a2HiB7sRb2— George Biagi (@GFBIAGI) July 18, 2018
- Press Association
