Sam Warburton hailed on social media after announcing retirement from rugby

Former Lions captain Sam Warburton has announced his retirement from all forms of professional rugby at the age of 29.

Warburton, who won 74 caps for Wales and captained the Lions during tours of Australia and New Zealand in 2013 and 2017 respectively, has not played since the 1-1 drawn series against the All Blacks last summer after undergoing neck and knee surgery.

The announcement was made jointly by the Welsh Rugby Union and Warburton’s regional team Cardiff Blues.

Sam Warburton calls time on illustrious career https://t.co/knutPLvg48 pic.twitter.com/qLuW0h16k2 — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: @samwarburton_ has announced his retirement from the game. He led Wales for a record 49 times in his 74 appearances.

#ThanksWarby pic.twitter.com/BOCahUsJ6O — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 18, 2018

Here, we look at how social media reacted to Warburton’s decision.

A leader on the pitch, a gentleman off it. Thank You @samwarburton_ for the incredible memories! #ThanksWarby https://t.co/EMCqQmuUjr — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 18, 2018

Amazing contribution by one of the true Six Nations greats. Inspirational Wales Captain. All the best @samwarburton_ #ThanksWarby https://t.co/hJnlM1p1OF — Six Nations Rugby (@SixNationsRugby) July 18, 2018

Very best wishes to @samwarburton_ when it comes to his next chapter. What a career he has had. 👏🏻 https://t.co/N499nRoZsN — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) July 18, 2018

All the best @samwarburton_ for the future. A true great of Welsh, and world, rugby 👏 https://t.co/zURSJA0pAk — Ospreys (@ospreys) July 18, 2018

A great competitor, player and captain over the years. Best of luck with the next chapter @samwarburton_ 👏 https://t.co/Q2AGKLKt61 — Dragons 🏉 (@dragonsrugby) July 18, 2018

STATEMENT: Welsh Secretary @AlunCairns pays tribute to @samwarburton_ who has today announced his retirement from rugby. pic.twitter.com/3YBjJnGjdj — UK Government Wales (@UKGovWales) July 18, 2018

Congratulations @samwarburton_ on a fantastic career. You will not find a better ambassador for our great game on and off the pitch. Good luck for the next chapter. — Scott Quinnell (@ScottQuinnell) July 18, 2018

Sad to hear @samwarburton_ is moving onto the next chapter, truly honoured to have played alongside you! A great man off the field, could never do enough for you as a team mate or friend & on the pitch leader,test match animal & LEGEND #EnjoyTheNextChapterSkipper — scott baldwin (@scottbaldwin2) July 18, 2018

Devastated with the news @samwarburton_ absolute legend of the game and unbelievable career. Proud to have played under you! Half decent bloke too 😝 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wiEYZF5yr8 — Scott Williams (@ScottWilliams_1) July 18, 2018

Congratulations Warby! A barnstorming career to be proud of pal. Pleasure to take the field with you @samwarburton_ 👏👏👏 https://t.co/zYJ6xVnGu8 — James William Hook (@hookjameshook) July 18, 2018

Sad news this afternoon as Sam Warburton has called time on his illustrious rugby career. Best wishes for the future, @samwarburton_ #ThanksWarby https://t.co/IBMVMreMS8 pic.twitter.com/GZPYdAYX3P — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) July 18, 2018

Congratulations @samwarburton_ on a wonderful career. Tough competitor, top bloke. We'll miss seeing you in @AVIVAStadium All the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/jDCGYrCXpB — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 18, 2018

Sad news. A fierce competitor through the years. Best wishes for the future, @samwarburton_. https://t.co/IFg38I3Ybn — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 18, 2018

Best wishes from everyone at @premrugby to @samwarburton_ who has announced his retirement from rugby today. Good luck in your next chapter, Sam pic.twitter.com/Kpj8XpvBL6 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) July 18, 2018

By far and away the best Welsh captain I've seen in my lifetime, one of the best ever. Same goes for the British and Irish Lions.



A legend of the game, diolch yn fawr @samwarburton_. — Liam Corcoran (@LiamCorcoran28) July 18, 2018

One of the game's greats. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter @samwarburton_. https://t.co/3p7dLEvdN1 — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) July 18, 2018

Congratulations @samwarburton_ on such a wonderful career. Good Luck in your next chapter. https://t.co/37DhCcsuHV — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) July 18, 2018

Amazing career @samwarburton_ !! What a player .. honour to have played against you and with you a very few times 👍👍🙏👊🏽 — Sam Davies (@samdavey1993) July 18, 2018

What a player🔥 good luck @samwarburton_ — Lloyd Evans (@lloydevs7) July 18, 2018

@samwarburton_ congratulations on an incredible career with @WelshRugbyUnion @lionsofficial 🎉Best of luck for the next chapter https://t.co/a2HiB7sRb2 — George Biagi (@GFBIAGI) July 18, 2018

- Press Association