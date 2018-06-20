Sam Ryan named on Cork team to face Kerry in Munster SFC final

By Denis Hurley

Corner-back Sam Ryan makes his championship debut as he comes into the Cork side in place of Colm O’Neill for Saturday’s Munster SFC final against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

O’Neill was forced off in Cork’s semi-final win over Tipperary with damaged cartilage but he has been considered fit enough to take a place among the substitutes, however Seán Powter – who hasn’t featured since the opening league game, also against Tipp – misses out on a place in the matchday 26.

Ryan’s inclusion causes a chain reaction, with Kevin Crowley moving to the half-back line and Seán White switching from there to number 11 as Mark Collins is named at full-forward.

Another change in the subs sees Ryan Price named as back-up goalkeeper ahead of Anthony Casey, while there are three sets of brothers in the panel – Mark and Seán White, Kevin and Brian O’Driscoll and Brian and Michael Hurley.

CORK (SFC v Kerry): M White (Clonakilty); S Ryan (St Finbarr’s), J O’Sullivan (Bishopstown), K Flahive (Douglas); K Crowley (Millstreet), S Cronin (Nemo Rangers), T Clancy (Fermoy); A Walsh (Kanturk), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); K O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), S White (Clonakilty), R Deane (Bantry Blues); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M Collins (Castlehaven), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers). Subs: R Price (O’Donovan Rossa), J Loughrey (Mallow), M Taylor (Mallow), C Kiely (Ballincollig), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), R O’Toole (Éire Óg), P Kelleher (Kilmichael), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), M Hurley (Castlehaven), B Hurley (Castlehaven), C O’Neill (Ballyclough).