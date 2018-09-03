Sam in Smithfield: Four-in-a-row All-Ireland champs celebrate with fans

The Dublin footballers are celebrating their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title with their fans this evening.

Jim Gavin's squad have arrived with the Sam Maguire in Smithfield where a large crowd of supporters have been waiting to welcome their hometown heroes.

It follows their 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone at Croke Park yesterday.

The team, along with their family and friends, attended a reception at the Mansion House earlier this evening.

Earlier today, the four-in-a-row champions visited patients and staff at Temple Street and enjoyed a bit of a song with super fan Freya Fitzpatrick.

The victorious Dublin football team visits the wards of Temple Street Children's University Hospital

