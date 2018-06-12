Salah still a doubt ahead of World Cup opener

Egypt say they still can't confirm whether Mohamed Salah will be fit enough to play in their opening World Cup game on Friday.

Egypt open their campaign against Uruguay and will also meet hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A

The Liverpool forward's been receiving treatment on the shoulder he injured in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

His country start their tournament against Uruguay on Friday.

Ehab Lehita, the managing director of the Egypt team, said: "We are keeping an eye on the situation day by day.

"We are watching the situation closely with the doctor. He has daily treatment sessions on his shoulder," he added.

"He trains indoors as well as the gym. Today he trained on the pitch, he is gradually getting better."