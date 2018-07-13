Salah and Mane to join Liverpool on US tour

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will join up with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The forward pair are yet to report back for training due to their involvement at the World Cup in Russia with Egypt and Senegal respectively.

But with both players having seen their participation come to an end after the group stages last month, they will return to club duty for the tour, which begins a week on Saturday.

Fellow forward Roberto Firmino, who reached the quarter-finals with Brazil, will report back as the club head to France for a training camp at the end of the month.

Between them, the three players scored 91 goals last season – a campaign which culminated with defeat in the Champions League final. Salah’s involvement in that showpiece against Real Madrid was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said of Salah and Mane: “They had their holiday and then they’ll come with us to the USA. They only had three weeks’ holiday so it means they didn’t lose too much.

“We have to see how they present and then we’ll see if they can play in the games. They will be there.”

Those players who have been involved in the World Cup semi-finals will return the week prior to the Reds’ Premier League opener against West Ham on August 12.

Klopp added on the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “Bobby (Firmino) will be in for the second camp.

“Then we have the English guys, Simon (Mignolet) and Dejan (Lovren) – (they) will come another week later. We’ll already be back from France and will have exactly one week to prepare (for) the game (against West Ham). That’s no problem.”

Serbia midfielder Marko Grujic will also be present on the week-long US tour, which features games against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.

- Press Association