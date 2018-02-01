Saint Andre: It will be tough for rookie fly half Matthieu Jalibert against Sexton

Teenage out half Matthieu Jalibert has been named in the French team to play Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 19-year-old will make his test debut just three months after starting his first Top 14 match for Bordeaux.

There is also a first cap for Castres full back Geoffrey Palis, while captain Guilhem Guirado has overcome a stomach bug to take his place in the front row.

Former France coach Philipe Saint Andre says Jalibert is facing a baptism of fire.

Matthieu Jalibert. Pic: Getty.

Saint Andre said: "The fly half Jalibert is 19, it will be tough for him. First game, at home in France in front of Sexton.

"I hope it will just be patient with him, we will be good with him, if he's good or he plays badly, I hope that we will stay with him all through the Six Nations."

France (v Ireland): 15 Geoffrey Palis, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Remi Lamerat, 12 Henry Chavancy, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Machenaud; 8 Kevin Gourdon, 7 Yacouba Camara, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4 Arthur Iturria, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (cap), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: 16 Adrien Pelissie, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Cedate Gomes Sa, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Marco Tauleigne, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Benjamin Fall