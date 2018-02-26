Ryle Nugent to step down as RTE Group Head of Sport

Ryle Nugent is to leave his role as RTE Group Head of Sport later this year, it was announced today.

The broadcaster began working in RTÉ Television Sport in 1994, becoming executive editor of The Premiership in 2000, as well as holding the position of executive editor of Rugby from 2001 to 2004.

He was appointed as commissioning editor of RTÉ TV Sport in 2004 before becoming Deputy Head of TV Sport two years later.

As Group Head of Sport, he directly responsible for RTÉ Sport across all of its output areas since 2010.

He was perhaps best known for his rugby commentary - however RTÉ lost the rights to broadcast the Six Nations to TV3 recently.

"After eight years as Group Head of RTÉ Sport, I've decided that it's time for me to move on to take up new challenges," said Nugent.

"The last eight years as Group Head have been a genuine privilege and the most rewarding of my career, but as we head into what would be my ninth season at the helm, ninth GAA Championships and third World Cup, I feel its time to hand the baton on."

He will vacate his role on June 1.

- Digital desk