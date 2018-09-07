Ryder Cup rivals Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy share lead at BMW Championship

Tiger Woods celebrated his return to the United States Ryder Cup team by earning a share of the lead after the first round of the BMW Championship.

The 14-time major winner will make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance – and first since 2012 – later this month after being named as a wild card by US captain Jim Furyk.

And the PGA Championship runner-up continued his good form with an eight-under-par 62, which was later matched by Ryder Cup rival Rory McIlroy.

Woods’ lowest opening round since 1999 would have been bettered by McIlroy had the Northern Irishman not bogeyed two of his last three holes.

Xander Schauffele is a shot off the lead while Billy Horschel, Peter Uihlein, Justin Thomas and Alex Noren all carded a six-under 64.

Rickie Fowler is in a four-man group on five under on his first appearance of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

