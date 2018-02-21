Ryder Cup hopeful Chris Wood looks for second Qatar title

A rejuvenated Chris Wood is targeting a second Qatar Masters title as he looks to belatedly kick-start his bid for a Ryder Cup return.

Wood ended last season in poor form, finishing 68th out of 72 in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and 57th out of 60 in the DP World Tour Championship, although he was sick on the course during the final round in Dubai.

And 2018 got off to an even worse start with three consecutive missed cuts before last week's second place behind good friend Joost Luiten in Oman proved there was some light at the end of the tunnel.

Chris Wood at US Open in June 2017.

"It's been a rough few months, even going back into last season really," Wood said. "I've not felt like I've played well for a while so to find some form and contend again is good. It gets back all the feelings that you want so there's no doubt it's given me a big bit of confidence heading into the rest of the year.

"I really struggled with my swing, feeling like I've not been getting much out of the ball flight, been quite weak and a little bit confused with where I was at with it really.

"(I made) a tough decision to make a change of coach, I went back to my old coach at home in Bristol and had a good couple of weeks with him, (got) a bit of clarity and feel a lot better when I'm taking it on the golf course."

Asked what he will take from his performance in Oman, Wood told European Tour Productions: "Confidence really, because I've not had much for six months.

"It's a nice time to put in a bit of a result the week before you come back to somewhere you've won, because whenever you come back somewhere you've won or done well there's always a little bit of confidence you take from that.

"Having come in off the back of a decent effort last week, that multiplies coming into this week so I feel quietly confident."

Wood, who eagled the 72nd hole to win his first European Tour title at Doha GC in 2013, is currently a lowly 39th in the Ryder Cup standings as he chases a place on the European team which will try to regain the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris in September.

The 30-year-old from Bristol won one point from his two matches in the 2016 loss at Hazeltine.

- PA