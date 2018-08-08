Ryan Mullen sixth in cycling time trial at European Championships

Ryan Mullen was sixth in the cycling time trial at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The five-time national champion finished in 54 minutes 19.21 seconds, which was 13 seconds outside the medals.

"By my standards, I have done a really good ride – power and performance was really good. The top three are pretty light time triallists weight wise, so maybe the parcours of this course was favoured towards the lighter guys," he said.

"There are some world-class names behind me, so I kind of can take that with my head held high – but I didn’t come here to come sixth, I came here trying to win."

Edward Dunbar was 28th overall.

Earlier, Eileen Burns had a disappointing end to her time trial.

Having held second place early on, she suffered a puncture in the final 300m.

Burns eventually finished in 21st place, three seconds behind Kelly Murphy who was 19th.

Meanwhile, Ireland have lost their opening Pool B game in the golf at the European Championships.

Michael Hoey and Neil O'Briain were beaten 2&1 by Italy's Francesco Laporta and Alessandro Tadini at Gleneagles.

Ireland's next match is against Great Britain tomorrow.