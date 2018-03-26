Ryan Giggs' Wales lose China Cup final to Uruguay

Uruguay beat Wales 1-0 to win the China Cup final in Nanning.

Edinson Cavani, winning his 100th cap, scored the 49th-minute winner from close range.

Luis Suarez struck the post twice, while Andy King and Gareth Bale went close for Wales.

Bale, who scored a hat-trick as Wales beat China last Thursday in Ryan Giggs' first match in charge, said the team were disappointed to have lost the match but insisted they could still take plenty of positives from their trip to the Far East.

He told S4C: "Obviously it's not the result we wanted. We thought they were there for the taking. We had chances but their keeper made some very good saves as well.

"Ultimately we're disappointed, we felt we could have got more out of the game but it wasn't meant to be.

"We'll keep learning, we'll keep trying to progress and when the major games come around in the qualifiers, we'll be ready."

As well as Giggs' debut in the Wales hot-seat, the tour afforded several players the chance to make their international debuts and others to gain further experience at the highest level, and Bale believes that can only be good for the future.

He said: "It's been important. There's a lot of positives to take out and a learning experience for us all.

"I think it will stand us in good stead for the future and I'm sure we'll win many more games."

