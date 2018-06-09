Ryan Bertrand blames Southgate ‘oversight’ for England World Cup squad omission

Ryan Bertrand thinks his omission from England’s World Cup squad was “an oversight” by manager Gareth Southgate.

The Southampton left-back did not make the final 23 for the tournament in Russia, which starts next week.

Some observers suggested Ashley Young and Fabian Delph, who are both options for Southgate at left-back, were picked for their versatility, but Bertrand believes he is well suited to the system England use.

Bertrand, left, was part of the Southampton side which ultimately secured Premier League survival (Nick Potts/PA)

He told the Daily Mail: “I played wing back in a five at the end of the season, which is how England play. I also played in a central three for Southampton with Virgin van Dijk and Jose Fonte, and we went on Southampton’s record clean sheet run, six on the bounce.

“I played left midfield in a Champions League final for Chelsea. It is perhaps an oversight in the manager’s analysis and I find that hard to take.”

Southgate called Bertrand to tell him he would not be part of the squad, but the harder conversation for the 28-year-old was the one which followed with his mother.

“That was hard. She was upset,” he added.

“She was the one always there on the touchline with me as a kid. On those cold Sunday mornings and wet Tuesday nights when I was at Gillingham, we dreamed about World Cups.”

