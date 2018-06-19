Russian World Cup city hit by flooding

A road has flooded outside a designated World Cup hotel in Nizhny Novgorod, leaving cars half-submerged and forcing local residents and visitors to wade through knee-deep water.

The flood followed a rain shower in the central Russian city, but it abated soon after.

Cars stranded in the flood water in Nizhny Novgorod (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The flood outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel, a designated media hotel for the tournament, brought local news reporters to the scene.

One television cameraman removed his trousers and waded through the water in his underwear while filming.

A hotel staff member also had to get through the water to retrieve possessions from his parked car.

Swedish fans consider their next move (Petr David Josek/AP)

Nizhny Novgorod, about 250 miles east of Moscow, will host four group games – including England’s game against Panama on Sunday – one round-of-16 game and a quarter-final at the World Cup.

The Hampton by Hilton is on the other side of the city to the World Cup stadium.

- Press Association