Russian curler Krushelnitsky faces CAS doping hearing on Thursday

Alexander Krushelnitsky's hearing following a positive test for meldonium will be held in Pyeongchang on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport's anti-doping division has announced.

CAS launched proceedings against the Russian, who won mixed curling bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalov, on Monday.

A CAS ADD statement, released on Wednesday night in Pyeongchang, read: "In the matter International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Curling Federation (WCF) v/ Aleksandr Krushelnitckii (mixed curling; OAR), following a consultation with all parties concerned, the CAS ADD confirms that a hearing will take place on Thursday 22 February 2018 at 14:00 (Korean time) in the CAS ADD premises.

"No further information will be provided until the issuance of the final decision in this matter."

Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova and her husband Aleksandr Krushelnitckii receive their Bronze medal for Mixed Doubles Curling.

Krushelnitsky, who competed in Pyeongchang as part of the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR) team, issued a statement on curling.ru on Tuesday night in which he denied taking the banned substance.

That came hours after the OAR announced Krushelnitsky's B sample was also positive.

The OAR said Krushelnitsky had passed a pre-Games drugs test on January 22 and that the Russian Olympic Committee had launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances of "how and when meldonium could have gotten into the athlete's body."

Meldonium increases blood flow and to be performance-enhancing it must be used regularly and over a prolonged period.

The OAR statement said "no evidence of systematic usage of meldonium" was available in this case.

Meldonium was found to be used by more than 100 Russian athletes in 2016.

Ex-world tennis number one Maria Sharapova served a 15-month ban for using the substance after it was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Japanese short track speedskater Kei Saito was the first anti-doping procedure announced at the Games. Krushelnitsky's became the second and Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic was the third. He was found to have taken fenoterol and CAS' ADD announced he had been thrown out of the Games.

- PA