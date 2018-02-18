Russian athlete suspected of failed doping test - report

A Russian athlete competing at the Winter Olympics is suspected of failing a doping test, according to reports in Russia.

RIA Novosti today reported an unnamed athlete from a sport which was not disclosed has violated anti-doping rules at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Press Association Sport has contacted the International Olympic Committee, and the Olympic Athletes of Russian (OAR) seeking a statement.

The Russian Olympic Committee is under suspension by the IOC following the systemic doping at the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

The IOC in December determined that Russian athletes who proved they were clean would be allowed to compete as neutrals in the Games.

The OAR are competing under the Olympic flag and the Olympic anthem is being played at any medal ceremonies they feature in.

There are 168 athletes competing in the OAR team, who have so far won 11 medals, three silvers and eight bronzes.