'Rules are rules': Ruby Walsh backs Kildare's Croke Park stance

Twelve-time champion jockey and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh has backed Kildare's refusal to play Saturday's All-Ireland Championship qualifier at Croke Park.

The loyal Lilywhites supporter told Paddy Power News: “As Kildare came out first in the draw, they are entitled to take on Mayo in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7 o’clock. It’s an hour and three quarters after the Irish Derby is run at The Curragh and It would mean an absolute beano for the local economy in Kildare.

"The GAA are only thinking about themselves by moving it all to Croke Park. Dublin benefit enough from the GAA and it gets a great spin-off from the games in Croke Park – provincial towns are entitled to their go too.”

He added: “Fair play to Kildare for sticking to their guns and sticking up for their county. It’s a great opportunity for people to go to both the Irish Derby and the match. I think they are dead right and I’d be surprised if they don’t have the backing of everyone in Kildare.”

“In racing, they don’t decide to move a meeting to another course just because a race is looking to be better than they expected at the entries stage. Rules are rules.”