RTÉ release footage of Cork v Waterford brawl which saw six sent-off

By Stephen Barry

RTÉ have released video footage of the mass brawl between Waterford and Cork City which saw four players and both managers sent-off.

In position to overtake the league leaders in injury-time, the Waterford bench appeared to be slow in returning the ball for a City throw-in at the RSC.

City manager John Caulfield encroached onto the field in an apparent attempt to grab the ball, where he clashed with Bastien Hery, who pushed him to the ground.

Then, it all kicked off...

Emotions ran high at the RSC last night #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/NpWeU7deX0 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 7, 2018

Once tempers began to cool, Hery was sent-off, soon followed by City's Garry Buckley.

VIDEO 🎥 | #CCFC84

Full fans footage of the injury time incident last night, that led to 6 red cards, shared between Waterford and Cork City. #LOI pic.twitter.com/bJiRjlVOZK — Cork City FC News (@corkcityfcnews) April 7, 2018

Caulfield and Waterford's Alan Reynolds were both sent to the stands, while substitutes Steven Beattie, who was first off the City bench to confront Hery, and Waterford's Stanley Aborah were sent-off for their roles in the melee.

They all face a minimum one-match automatic suspension.

“In fairness to the referee, he said, ‘you came onto the pitch to retrieve the ball’. I only went a yard in to maybe speed it up, but he said he had no choice, that’s fine, I can deal with that,” Caulfield told the Evening Echo.

“The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have.

“We’ll have to review it ourselves, but it was disappointing.”