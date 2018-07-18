Roy Keane in Cork to launch Liam Miller Tribute Match

Back to Sport Home

Roy Keane was at Cork City Hall today to launch the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

The game will take place at Turner's Cross on Tuesday, September 25 (3pm kick-off), with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport