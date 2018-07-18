Roy Keane in Cork to launch Liam Miller Tribute Match

Roy Keane was at Cork City Hall today to launch the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

Roy Keane, Michael O'Flynn, Cork Lord Mayor Mick Finn, and John Caulfield at the launch of the Liam Miller tribute match. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. #iestaff via @JoeLeogue pic.twitter.com/1eC1rO6z41 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) July 18, 2018

#RoyKeane at the launch of the Liam Miller tribute events which take place on September 25th. Tickets for the match will go on sale Friday @TicketmasterIre @mickfinn01 @CorkCityFC @RyanGiggs_cc @rioferdy5 @paulscholes pic.twitter.com/JoD7R8buZr — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) July 18, 2018

Tickets for the Liam Miller Memorial match go on sale Friday morning on Ticketmaster. Roy will tog out as Man United legends XI player-manager, with Martin O'Neill managing the Celtic/Ireland legends XI. Confirmed: Rio Ferdinand, Giggsy, Scholesy, Irwin, Saha and many more. pic.twitter.com/dIbemuLJzq — Cork's RedFM Sport (@BigRedBench) July 18, 2018

The game will take place at Turner's Cross on Tuesday, September 25 (3pm kick-off), with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.