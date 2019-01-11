Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill linked with Nottingham manager role
Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane are among those being linked with the vacant manager's job at Nottingham Forest.
The Championship club have parted company with Aitor Karanka after just 12 months in charge.
The club said in a statement:
Simon Ireland will take charge of first-team affairs until a new manager is appointed.
Reports suggest that the two Irishmen are being considered by the club, including the Nottingham Post newspaper.
Both O'Neill and Keane played under Brian Clough during his legendary reign at the City Ground.
