Round-up: Gasp Kodjia header rescues draw for Aston Villa against Brentford

Jonathan Kodjia rescued a last-gasp point for Aston Villa as they grabbed a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Neal Maupay's brace looked to have given the Bees their first ever victory at Villa Park.

But Kodjia's injury-time header - virtually the last touch of the game - earned Villa the draw they deserved in the Sky Bet Championship.

The hosts dominated and will be incensed Maupay was not sent off for an apparent first-half stamp on John McGinn as they missed the chance to move up to second.

Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham.Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Barry Bannan and Tom Lees scored either side of the break to earn Sheffield Wednesday a 2-1 victory over Millwall - their first win of the season.

Ryan Tunnicliffe scored for the Lions, who were previously unbeaten.

Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay made five changes to his starting line-up, with Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu among those to miss out. They were among the substitutes. Young duo Fraser Preston and Matt Penney made their full debuts.

Charlie Mulgrew netted a brace of second-half penalties as Blackburn mounted an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 with Reading and preserve their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season.

Reading looked to be heading for their first win this term after a dominant first-half in which Jon Dadi Bodvarsson notched a brace of his own with a deft 12th-minute finish and an emphatic second midway through the half - the Royals' first away league goals since March.

They will be aggrieved not to have taken the points and captain Paul McShane was chief culprit, twice committing needless fouls in the area. Both times, Mulgrew tucked away penalties.

It means Rovers stay unbeaten in the league at home since September 2017. Reading, meanwhile, have still not tasted victory on the road since January, and their difficult start to the season continues.

Norwich finally got their SkyBet Championship season up and running as two late goals earned them a flattering 2-0 victory over Preston at Carrow Road.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki fired home his third goal for his new club to break the deadlock with just 10 minutes remaining - and the points were quickly wrapped up with a 25-yard stunner from Alex Tettey six minutes later.

The result was tough on the visitors, who had more than their fair share of the play, but it was the Canaries who came out on top to secure their first league win after taking just one point from their opening three fixtures.

Neither side managed an effort on or off target in a cagey opening quarter, but the game gradually livened up and Preston wasted a glorious chance to get their noses in front in the 26th minute.

