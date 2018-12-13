Rose one shot off lead as bad weather halts first round in Indonesia

Defending champion Justin Rose was a shot off the lead when bad weather halted the first round of the Indonesian Masters.

The world number two, who will end 2018 back on top spot if he finishes higher than 12th in Jakarta, was five under through 14 holes when lightning led to a suspension of play.

Play has been abandoned for the day. Resumption at 6.20am local time on Friday.#IM2018 pic.twitter.com/3EarcrfAf1 — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) December 13, 2018

American John Caitlin and Korea’s Lee Sung-ho were both in the clubhouse on six under having shot 66 in their opening rounds at the Asian Tour event. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who had also completed his round, was one of five players to card 67.

Rose, who had four birdies and an eagle on his card, will return on Friday morning along with 61 other players to play the remaining first-round holes before the second round begins.

Caitlin, playing alongside Stenson, carded seven birdies while Lee overcame bogeys on the first and 10th by picking up shots on eight different holes.