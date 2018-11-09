Roscommon set to name new senior football manager tonight

Roscommon could be on the verge of appointing former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham as their new senior football manager.

The Rossies have called an emergency county board meeting for tonight, where the managerial vacancy is the only item on the agenda.

Roscommon have been without a manager since Kevin McStay stepped down in September, while preferred candidate Aidan O'Rourke turned the job down last month.

Digital Desk