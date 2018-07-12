Roscommon make two changes for Super 8s opener against Tyrone
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s match against Tyrone on Saturday evening.
Fintan Cregg comes in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton set to start at full-forward.
Both came on as subs in the Rossies' win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.
Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.
ROSCOMMON (SFC v Tyrone):
1 Colm Lavin Éire Óg
2 David Murray Padraig Pearses
3 John McManus Roscommon Gaels
4 Niall McInerney St Brigid’s
5 Niall Daly Padraig Pearses
6 Fintan Cregg Elphin
7 Conor Devaney (Capt.) Kilbride
8 Tadgh O’Rourke Tulsk
9 Enda Smith Boyle
10 Ciaráin Murtagh St Faithleach’s
11 Niall Kilroy Fuerty
12 Cathal Cregg Western Gaels
13 Diarmuid Murtagh St Faithleach’s
14 Cathal Compton Strokestown
15 Donie Smith Boyle
Subs:
16 James Featherstone Roscommon Gaels
17 Brian Stack St. Brigid’s
18 Ciaran Lennon Clann na nGael
19 Conor Daly Padraig Pearses
20 Finbar Cregg Western Gaels
21 Gary Patterson Michael Glavey’s
22 Ian Kilbride St Brigid’s
23 Padraig Kelly St Brigid’s
24 Peter Domican St. Brigid’s
25 Sean McDermott Western Gaels
26 Shane Killoran Elphin
