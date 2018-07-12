Roscommon make two changes for Super 8s opener against Tyrone

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their Super 8s match against Tyrone on Saturday evening.

Fintan Cregg comes in at centre-half-back with Cathal Compton set to start at full-forward.

Both came on as subs in the Rossies' win over Armagh in the qualifiers last weekend.

Peter Domican and Sean McDermott drop to the bench.

ROSCOMMON (SFC v Tyrone):

1 Colm Lavin Éire Óg

2 David Murray Padraig Pearses

3 John McManus Roscommon Gaels

4 Niall McInerney St Brigid’s

5 Niall Daly Padraig Pearses

6 Fintan Cregg Elphin

7 Conor Devaney (Capt.) Kilbride

8 Tadgh O’Rourke Tulsk

9 Enda Smith Boyle

10 Ciaráin Murtagh St Faithleach’s

11 Niall Kilroy Fuerty

12 Cathal Cregg Western Gaels

13 Diarmuid Murtagh St Faithleach’s

14 Cathal Compton Strokestown

15 Donie Smith Boyle

Subs:

16 James Featherstone Roscommon Gaels

17 Brian Stack St. Brigid’s

18 Ciaran Lennon Clann na nGael

19 Conor Daly Padraig Pearses

20 Finbar Cregg Western Gaels

21 Gary Patterson Michael Glavey’s

22 Ian Kilbride St Brigid’s

23 Padraig Kelly St Brigid’s

24 Peter Domican St. Brigid’s

25 Sean McDermott Western Gaels

26 Shane Killoran Elphin

