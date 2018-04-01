Roscommon crowned champions after narrow defeat over Cavan

Roscommon...4-16

Cavan...4-12

Eoghan Cormican

Croke Park

A thoroughly enjoyable eight-goal Division 2 final ended with Roscommon being crowned champions for the second time in four years.

Two goals in a three-minute spell early in the second-half had Roscommon six clear, 2-14 to 3-5, and with the wind behind them, they should have kicked on.

Niall Kilroy delivered Roscommon’s opening goal after good work by Conor Devaney and Brian Stack, with corner-back David Murray finishing their second, the latter coming about as a result of a delicious Donie Smith crossfield ball.

Roscommon captain Conor Devaney lifts the cup following the Allianz Football League Division 2 Final match between Cavan and Roscommon at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Cavan, to their credit, responded with 1-3 without reply - Enda Flanagan with their fourth goal - to level matters at 4-8 to 2-14.

There was to be one more kick in Roscommon; Cathal Cregg, a second-half sub, finding the net on 60 and 64 respectively, both scores set up by defence-splitting passes from the boot of Ciaráin Murtagh. Cavan got back within three points but a fifth and equalising goal proved beyond them.

Mattie McGleenan’s charges bagged three goals when playing against the wind in the opening period and yet still found themselves behind at the break, 3-2 to 0-12.

The first green flag arrived four minutes in; Conor Bradley got away from Ultan Harney, burrowed a direct path toward James Fatherston’s goal before supplying a composed finish.

Goal number two came five minutes later; Dara McVeety was fouled by Conor Daly, with Martin Reilly cooly dispatching the resultant penalty.

That left Cavan 2-1 to 0-1 in front. They wouldn’t score again, however, for another 18 minutes, during which time Roscommon kicked eight unanswered points to move 0-9 to 2-1 in front.

And then, a third Cavan goal. Cian Mackey gave it to McVeety, the Roscommon defence was once again marked absent and the Cavan captain delivered their third major of the half.

Roscommon countered with two Donie Smith points and one from Niall Kilroy to leave their noses in front after a somewhat strange first 35 minutes of football.

Indeed, it proved a most bizarre 70 minutes.

Scorers for Roscommon: C Cregg (2-1); D Murtagh (0-4, 0-2 frees); N Kilroy (1-1); D Smith, C Devaney (0-3 each); D Murray (1-0); E Smith, I Kilbride, C Murtagh (0-1 free), N McInerney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cavan: D McVeety (1-3); S Johnston (0-4, 0-2 frees); M Reilly (1-0 pen), C Bradley, E Flanagan (1-0 each); P Faulkner, C Brady, G McKiernan (0-1 free), C O’Reilly (0-1 free).

Roscommon: J Featherson; P Domican, C Daly, D Murray; F Lennon, U Harney, B Stack; T O’Rourke, C Compton; C Murtagh, N Kilroy, C Devaney; D Smith, C Lennon, D Murtagh.

Subs: N McInerney for C Daly (HT); E Smith for O’Rourke (47); C Cregg for C Lennon (51); T O’Rourke for Compton (54, bc); N Daly for Stack (62); I Kilbride for F Lennon (67).

Cavan: R Galligan; B Magee, P Faulkner, J McLoughlin; M Reilly, E Flanagan, O Kiernan; K Clarke, T O’Rourke; C Mackey, C Bradley, D McVeety; C O’Reilly, A Cole, C Brady.

Subs: N Murray for Magee (29); N Clerkin for McLoughlin, S Johnston for O’Reilly (both HT); S Murray for Flanagan, C Madden for Bradley (both 51); C Moynagh for McVeety (63, inj).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).