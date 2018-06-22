Rory McIlroy three shots off lead after second round at Travellers Championship

Rory McIlroy is three shots back from the lead, after a one under par second round of 69 at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

The Ulster man made birdies on his 6th and 11th holes, but gave a shot back to the course with a bogey on his 16th.

He's currently in a tie for 4th place, three back from the leader Brian Harmon.

Seamus Power also enjoyed a good day's work, shooting a three under round of 67, reaching three under in total.

