Rory McIlroy three shots off lead after second round at Travellers Championship

Rory McIlroy is three shots back from the lead, after a one under par second round of 69 at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

The Ulster man made birdies on his 6th and 11th holes, but gave a shot back to the course with a bogey on his 16th.

He's currently in a tie for 4th place, three back from the leader Brian Harmon.

The face after seeing @McIlroyRory murder a tee shot IRL for the first time. pic.twitter.com/10GhwvEBro — Skratch (@Skratch) June 21, 2018

Seamus Power also enjoyed a good day's work, shooting a three under round of 67, reaching three under in total.

