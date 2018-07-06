Rory McIlroy has steady start in Ballyliffin

Rory McIlroy has parred his opening two holes on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin.

The Ulsterman is two under par, and remains three back from the lead.

Ryan Fox has been joined at the top of the leaderboard by Lee Westwood and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

Shane Lowry has just teed off his round and is still level par after the first hole.

Cormac Sharvin has also moved up to level par, he is one under for his first five holes today.

Padraig Harrington is best of the Irish challenge, resuming from four under and one off the lead at 1.30pm.