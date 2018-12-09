Ronnie O’Sullivan wins record-breaking seventh UK Championship title

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-breaking seventh UK Championship title with a 10-6 victory over Mark Allen at the York Barbican on Sunday.

His triumph, which came a quarter of a century after he won his first United Kingdom crown as a 17-year-old, also saw O’Sullivan nudge ahead of Stephen Hendry with 19 ‘triple crown’ titles – comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters.

The 43-year-old reeled off six consecutive frames to establish a four-frame advantage at the interval and despite a brief rally by his opponent he wrapped up victory with a break of 78. Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-breaking seventh UK title (Richard Sellers/PA)

It capped a tumultuous tournament for O’Sullivan, who had threatened to launch a breakaway tour then required a final-frame decider to edge past veteran Ken Doherty in round two.

But O’Sullivan was in imperious form against Allen, who was looking to add a second major title to the Masters he won in January, yet had expressed dissatisfaction with his performances all week.

The Northern Irishman took a scrappy opener then moved ahead again with a break of 74 after O’Sullivan had eased level with a break of 101 in the second frame of the match. Ronnie O’Sullivan dominated his final against Mark Allen (Richard Sellers/PA)

But then it was all O’Sullivan, as he proceeded to punish a series of costly errors by Allen and reel off six frames in succession.

A superb long red set O’Sullivan up to draw level again with a break of 85, and he went ahead with two 50-plus breaks in the next after Allen had missed a black off its spot.

A loose safely let O’Sullivan in to make it 4-2 with a break of 57, a brilliant long blue paved the way to extend his lead to three frames, and when Allen missed an easy red in a potentially pivotal eighth, there seemed no way back. Ronnie O’Sullivan has now won more UK titles than Steve Davis (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

It was business as usual at the start of the evening session as O’Sullivan took the first frame with ease to move into a 7-2 advantage, although Allen responded well to stop his opponent’s streak at six.

Allen’s first century of the match reduced the deficit to 7-4 but O’Sullivan took the next two frames, including a brilliant clearance of 63 to extinguished his opponent’s 59-point advantage, to move within one frame of victory.

There was almost a remarkable twist as Allen responded with nine reds and nine blacks to threaten a 147 in the next, and despite stalling on 72 he followed up with 59 to pull back to 9-6 before O’Sullivan finished in style.

