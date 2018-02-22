Ronnie O'Sullivan loses record as youngest maximum man

Ronnie O'Sullivan is no longer the youngest player to make a competitive 147 break.

The five-time world champion, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, made his maximum aged 15 years and 98 days in 1991.

Now, the Guinness Book of Records has ratified the 147 made by Sean Maddocks in Leeds last July.

Maddocks, an amateur player from Liverpool, cleared 15 reds, 15 blacks and the colours aged 15 years and 90 days.

