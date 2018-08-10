Ronan O'Gara to be inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Ireland and Munster out-half, Ronan O'Gara, is to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame this year.

World Rugby announced that the Irish legend, who now has a column for the Irish Examiner, will be recognised along with Liza Burgess (Wales), Stephen Larkham (Australia), Pierre Villepreux (France) and Bryan Williams (New Zealand) will be inducted as a player who has made an outstanding contribution to the game.

The Corkman has won two Heineken Cups with Munster, as well as the Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009 and three Triple Crowns. He also played on three British and Irish Lions tours.

O'Gara last week won the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby title in his first season as a coach with Crusaders.

The former Munster out half is the 11th Irish man to be installed into the illustrious group.

This year’s inductees will be honoured at a special ceremony in Rugby, England, on September 12.

O’Gara, Villepreux, Williams and Burgess will attend the event while Larkham, due to his involvement in The Rugby Championship, will receive his accolade at a special ceremony on August 17 in Sydney, the day before Australia’s Bledisloe Cup opener with New Zealand.

The five inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 142 since it began in 2006.

World Rugby Chairman and Hall of Fame inductee Bill Beaumont said: “The World Rugby Hall of Fame importantly acknowledges and celebrates the true legends of the game, celebrating those who have made outstanding contributions throughout their careers while embodying rugby’s values.

“On behalf of the rugby family we would like to congratulate this year’s five new inductees, Stephen Larkham, Ronan O’Gara, Pierre Villepreux, Byran Williams and Liza Burgess as they are recognised and honoured for their immense contributions to rugby.

“Each have left their mark on the sport and through their achievements and character, inspired millions to play and support rugby worldwide, and we look forward to honouring them in the coming weeks.”

Ronan O'Gara celebrating his drop goal that won the Grand Slam for Ireland in 2009.

Fellow World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee and Chairman of the Hall of Fame panel John Eales said: “It is an honour to recognise the contribution of our newest inductees who, over different eras, have inspired generations of rugby players and supporters.

"Through their induction, they represent the many thousands of men and women who have made our game great.”