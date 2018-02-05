Ronan O’Gara and Ruby Walsh tackle sports topics in front of Cork audience

At this morning's Irish Examiner Breakfast of Champions at the Clayton Hotel Cork City, Examiner Sport columnists Ronan O'Gara, Donal Lenihan, Tommy Lyons and Ruby Walsh are tackling the hot topics in rugby and racing.

O'Gara and Lenihan will look back on Ireland's Six Nations opener in Paris on Saturday and assess the rest of the campaign, as well as Munster and Leinster's drive for Champions Cup glory.

Walsh and Lyons will be reflecting on life during and after injury and sharing a few long-term Cheltenham insights.

There will be plenty more wit and wisdom besides - which you can follow with us here.

Tweet your questions using #examinersport.

@LenihanDonal - how did @JohnnySexton know that it was the right time to kick after 41 phases? “It’s experience” according to @RonanOGara10. “ I really appreciate it as a supporter.” #ExaminerSport pic.twitter.com/5QwdZYIQ53 — AM O'Sullivan PR (@amosullivanpr) February 5, 2018

Ronan O'Gara

To follow on from Ruby Walsh, Ronan O'Gara is up next to talk about the hottest topics in rugby.

O'Gara said he is delighted to be starting his next journey in New Zealand.

On Crusaders culture, he said: "Crusaders set you up to succeed. In some places they are only delighted if you fail.

"Very similar to Munster. An environment where they work hard but have fun too. If I had my time again at Racing I'd make sure there was fun."

On Joe Schmidt, O'Gara says the Ireland coach is "just relentless."

"Fascinating. He's driving standards all the time. Whatever he said, boys couldn't do it quick enough."

Donal Lenihan said: "Johnny Sexton texted me this morning. Mine was 45 yards. His was 20 yards in front of the posts. Ask Rog which one was better."

@LenihanDonal - how did @JohnnySexton know that it was the right time to kick after 41 phases? “It’s experience” according to @RonanOGara10. “ I really appreciate it as a supporter.” #ExaminerSport pic.twitter.com/5QwdZYIQ53 — AM O'Sullivan PR (@amosullivanpr) February 5, 2018

O'Gara said he believes Schmidt will make some changes to the squad before Ireland face Italy in their next Six Nations clash.

Ruby Walsh

Ruby Walsh said he is hoping for a return to the saddle in March of this year.

He said: "Everything so far is going to plan."

Late for the Breakfast of Champions, Ruby Walsh confirms he broke into a run for the first time since his injury this morning. #examinersport pic.twitter.com/kGKggmtvq4 — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) February 5, 2018

On the change in the racing broadcast deal, Walsh said he doesn't see the negatives.

"You might see tweak in fixtures so it works for everyone. I don't think it's a bad move for Irish racing, and I don't see the negatives.

He also said that broadcasting could be somewhere he sees himself "when the time comes."

"Media broadcasting does interest me. When the time comes I'll consider it. But it wouldn't make me retire."

Ruby on Faugheen: "Have to be realistic. That level of form won't win the Champions Hurdle. Too old to physically improve unless something changes to reignite the spark. Where it's gone since November I don't know." #examinersport — Irish Examiner Sport (@ExaminerSport) February 5, 2018

"The concept of training would interest me. Could I run the business or put in the investment, I don't know."

Ruby talks up prospects of Stormy Island in the Triumph. "As hard as nails, he says. #examinersport — Darren Norris (@Denmania) February 5, 2018

Walsh gives an insider tip of Tornado Flyer for Cheltenham this year.

- Digital Desk