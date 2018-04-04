Ronaldo’s bicycle kick sends social media into a spin

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick had Zinedine Zidane’s jaw on the floor and applause from fans on both sides.

Here’s how social media – and the man himself – reacted to the Real Madrid star’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

But could not stop there.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you @Cristiano and a very, very special goal: pic.twitter.com/Y8gfB21b52 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Rio Ferdinand pointed out the gob-smacked Zidane and rapturous applause that accompanied the wonder shot.

The opposing fans in the stadium applauding the great @cristiano after the bicycle kick and rightly so.

Keeps on upping the ante - relentless! #Ronaldo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wXOxvFAEYZ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 3, 2018

When you are making Zidane rub his head in disbelief 🙈😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/cyzLyN8bOp — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo’s fellow professionals were equally amazed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke 😱 what a player! 🔥🔥🔥 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

CR7 🔥 🐐 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 3, 2018

This Ronaldo guy too. He is not normal — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) April 3, 2018

Marvellous Ronny 👏🏻⚽️ — Sam Clucas (@samclucas) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo ! Oh my god 😳 — Kevin Long (@kevinlong28) April 3, 2018

Others were more measured in their response – if a little tongue-in-cheek.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

Admiration for Ronaldo went transatlantic – catching the eye of NBA star LeBron James, no less.

Are You Not Entertained!?!?! @cristiano That’s just not even fair🤦🏾‍♂️. Nasty!! 👏🏾👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Apr 3, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT

There were the inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Still not better than Messi — Michael Johnston (@mikeyjohnston10) April 3, 2018

Here come the Ronaldo fans, bore u lot he ain’t better than Messi. — knighty (@LeonKnight_) April 3, 2018

But it ultimately fell to Piers Morgan to weigh up the debate.

The astonishing goal... the Juve fans’ applause... Zidane’s disbelief... this is one of football’s greatest ever moments. https://t.co/f3XsFbR3vm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2018

We can all debate who’s better, and I constantly change my mind depending on what latest wizardry each one unleashes.

But surely there’s now no debate that Messi & @Cristiano are the two greatest footballers to ever play the game? pic.twitter.com/tBFFhgsWgG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2018

And what did Ronaldo himself think of the goal?