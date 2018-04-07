Ronaldo scored another bicycle kick, this time in a training match, and it’s not funny any more

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have decided that goals are so easy to come by these days that scoring them upside down is the only way to challenge himself.

CR7 notched one of the all-time great Champions League goals with a bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday, and has acquired a taste for the extraordinary by the look of it, doing the same in training later in the week.

Another day, another bicycle kick from one of the game’s greats.

How does it compare to his midweek effort? It’s not quite as impressive.

I could watch this over and over again and still won't get tired of it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qD2ktQXTYb — Ramesh (@RameshUtd) April 4, 2018

Those who had attended a Real Madrid training session earlier in the week might have predicted Ronaldo’s impressive goal after he was spotted attempting the acrobatic feat in preparation for the game.

As Peter Crouch rightly pointed out, it’s a talent not everyone has in the locker.