Ronaldo scored another bicycle kick, this time in a training match, and it’s not funny any more
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have decided that goals are so easy to come by these days that scoring them upside down is the only way to challenge himself.
CR7 notched one of the all-time great Champions League goals with a bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday, and has acquired a taste for the extraordinary by the look of it, doing the same in training later in the week.
AGAIN 😳 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/u40317IWpf— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 7, 2018
Another day, another bicycle kick from one of the game’s greats.
How does it compare to his midweek effort? It’s not quite as impressive.
Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous overhead kick. ⚽— Ramesh (@RameshUtd) April 4, 2018
Standing ovation from the Juventus fans. 👏
Zinedine Zidane's reaction. 😲
Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture. 👌
I could watch this over and over again and still won't get tired of it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qD2ktQXTYb
Those who had attended a Real Madrid training session earlier in the week might have predicted Ronaldo’s impressive goal after he was spotted attempting the acrobatic feat in preparation for the game.
👌 Practice makes perfect.@Cristiano | #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/O26LreK6pn— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 4, 2018
As Peter Crouch rightly pointed out, it’s a talent not everyone has in the locker.
There is only a few of us who can do that— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018
