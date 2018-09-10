Romano Fenati sacked by his team for pulling rival’s brake

Italian rider Romano Fenati has been sacked by his team after pulling a rival’s brake lever while racing at 140mph on Sunday.

Fenati was black flagged after reaching across to Stefano Manzi’s bike and pulling the brake lever in the Moto2 race at San Marino. Manzi managed to stay upright on his bike.

Fenati was given a suspension of two Grands Prix, but now his penalty appears to be greater, with his team tearing up his contract and his future employer doing likewise.

Marinelli Snipers Team said in a statement on Monday: “The Marinelli Snipers Team shall terminate the contract with the rider Romano Fenati, from now on, for his unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct for the image of all.

Fenati’s contract terminated



Marinelli Snipers Team confirm the end to the relationship between the two and apologise to fans#MotoGP | 📰 https://t.co/Duy61q1IzA pic.twitter.com/hEu5bUyPYr — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 10, 2018

“With extreme regret, we have to note that his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider and can’t be apologised (for) in no way.”

And Giovanni Castiglioni, boss of the MV Agusta team which was due to sign Fenati for 2019, said the 22-year-old should be banned from racing and his scheduled deal “won’t happen”.

The Italian entrepreneur wrote on Instagram: “This has been the worse and saddest thing I ever seen in a bike race.

“True sportsmen would never act this way. If I would be Dorna (MotoGP’s parent company) I would ban him from world racing.

View this post on Instagram This has been the worse and saddest thing I ever seen in a bike race. True sportsmen would never act this way. If I would be Dorna I would ban him from world racing . Regarding his contract for a future position as rider of MV Agusta Moto 2 , I will oppose myself in every way to stop it . It won’t happen , he doesn’t represent our company true values ⚔️⚔️⚔️ #mvagusta #rc #moto2 #fairplay A post shared by Giovanni Castiglioni (@mvagusta.gc) on Sep 9, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT

“Regarding his contract for a future position as rider of MV Agusta Moto 2, I will oppose myself in every way to stop it.

“It won’t happen, he doesn’t represent our company true value.”

- Press Association