Roma squad wear 'Forza Seán' shirts in tribute to Irish Liverpool fan

AS Roma wore training shirts bearing the words "Forza Seán" today.

The gesture was in tribute to Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who remains in critical condition following an attack by Roma fans last week.

Both squads are training ahead of tomorrow's Champions League semi-final second leg in Rome.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes there will be no trouble involving the fans in the Italian capital over the next 24 hours.

"I really hope that everybody understood - tomorrow, around the game, in this wonderful city, in probably good weather, [that] all the people can walk to the stadium, looking forward to a fantastic, intense, very important football game," he said.

"I really hope that will be possible."

last week we gave 2 italians a lift to anfield. this week we went to his restaurant in rome.. this is what football is about @LivEchoLFC pic.twitter.com/icjsiitYpt — lee grannell (@leelfcgrannell) May 1, 2018

Speaking in Rome ahead of the crucial European tie, Klopp paid tribute to Mo Salah's impact on the team.

"He has matured, got confidence here," the German said. "He came from Chelsea to Florence and played a good season, but not as good as the season at Roma.

"He grew up and became the player he is now. We are the lucky guys who have him now in the team, that is how it is.

"It is not that I have explained to him exactly how to score goals, he knew that before already, but each striker in the world does not start as an 18-year-old boy as the goal-getter - he needs to make his own experiences.

"That is what Mo did, in very difficult circumstances, coming early (in his career) from Egypt to Switzerland (with Basel), doing all that journey, carrying all that responsibility for all the people, maybe for a whole country, and he is really quite cool with it.

"He has good team-mates, they love helping him and they love how he helps them."

- Digital desk