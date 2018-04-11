Roma president fined for celebration, donates €230,000 to fix fountain

Roma president James Pallotta has donated €230,000 to fix a famous fountain after he jumped into another to celebrate his team’s remarkable Champions League victory over Barcelona.

Pallotta took to the streets of Rome to celebrate along with fans after the Serie A side followed a 4-1 quarter-final first leg deficit with a 3-0 home success against the LaLiga leaders.

Roma went through on the away goals rule after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate thanks to second leg goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele Di Rossi and Kostas Manolas.

00:00: #ASRoma President Pallotta celebrates 3-0 win by jumping in Piazza del Popolo fountain.



09:00: Pallotta fined €450 for jumping in fountain.



15:00: Pallotta apologises, pays fine & donates €230,000 to fix fountain in front of Pantheon.



Don’t jump in fountains kids! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IBHwylgw82 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 11, 2018

American businessman Pallotta took part in an impromptu celebration which saw him jump into the Piazza del Popolo fountain, near the traditional northern gate to Rome. But city authorities did not take kindly to Pallotta’s celebration and fined him €450.

Following a meeting with Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi the New York-based property tycoon made his generous offer to pay for restoration work on the Fontana del Pantheon, the fountain in front of Rome’s world renowned tourist attraction.

In a video filmed and posted on the club’s Twitter account Palotta talked of his decision to donate the money and also warned others not to follow his example of jumping into a fountain.

Palotta said: “I certainly got caught up in the excitement, I think it was a great night for all of us in Rome.

“I also don’t want to encourage other people to jump into fountains except if they want to fix the fountain so I’ve decided that I think it will be a great personal gesture to fix the fountain in front of the Pantheon so I’m going to donate €230,000 to it.

“As I said, you know, trying not to encourage people (to jump into fountains). (I) love this city, if someone does want to jump into it fix the fountain.”