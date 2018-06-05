Roma fined by UEFA for crowd disturbances against Liverpool

Roma have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,655) by UEFA for crowd disturbances in the Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool at Anfield on April 24, prior to which Reds fan Sean Cox was attacked.

UEFA has also banned Roma supporters from the next away match in European competition, with a further match suspended, while charges against Liverpool will be discussed at the next meeting of UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary board.

Liverpool won the game 5-2 and eventually finished runners-up in the competition to Real Madrid, but the fixture was overshadowed by the build-up.

We're appealing for CCTV & camera phone footage filmed around Anfield from 7-7.45pm on 24 April before @LFC v @ASRomaEN, following an assault which left Sean Cox in a critical condition. Please send footage to: Anfield.Incident@merseyside.pnn.police.uk https://t.co/vzoFchwnCD pic.twitter.com/12YNZ1e9E7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 11, 2018

Cox, a 53-year-old businessman from Dunboyne in Ireland, suffered serious head injuries in an incident outside Anfield and has returned to Ireland, but remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two Roma supporters were charged with violence prior to the match and appeared in court last month. One man admitted violent disorder and another pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody prior to a trial.

Gianluigi Buffon has been banned for three matches by UEFA after criticising English referee Michael Oliver in the wake of Juventus’ Champions League elimination.

Gianluigi Buffon has been banned for three matches by UEFA (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

Goalkeeper Buffon was sent off by Oliver for his protests after the official awarded a stoppage-time penalty to Real Madrid in April’s Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal from the spot saw Real avoid extra-time and advance.

The 40-year-old Buffon’s punishment could be immaterial as the player is expected to retire after leaving Juve last month.

Following the match on April 11, Buffon said: “To award such a doubtful, or super doubtful, penalty just ahead of the final whistle and destroy the work of a team who gave absolutely everything, you have to have a rubbish bin instead of your heart.

90+3 Penalty to Real Madrid and Buffon is sent off in the aftermath.#RMJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 11, 2018

“You need personality to referee a game like this. If you don’t have personality, you better watch the game from the stands with your wife and your kids while eating fries.

“It’s a pity it ended like this, unjustly. It was one tenth of a penalty. But life goes on.”

Buffon later apologised publicly to Oliver.

Athletic Bilbao have been ordered to close a section of their stadium for the next European match (Adam Davy/PA)

Atletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow were fined 40,000 euros (£34,944) and 55,000 euros (£48,049), respectively, for offences in the Europa League last-32 tie between the sides.

For “insufficient organisation”, the “setting off of fireworks”, “crowd disturbances” and the “throwing of objects”, Athletic were fined and ordered to close a section of their stadium comprising at least 2,000 seats for the next home game in UEFA competition.

Spartak were punished for the “setting off of fireworks”, “crowd disturbances” and the “throwing of objects” and will be banned from taking away supporters to two fixtures. A further match ban on away supporters is suspended.

- Press Association