Roma fan fined for throwing coins onto pitch at Anfield

A Roma fan has been ordered to pay £415 (€475) after throwing coins onto the pitch at a Champions League semi-final.

Edoarda Ranalli, 28, of Rome, pleaded guilty at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Thursday to throwing a missile onto a football playing area at Anfield during the first leg of the match between Liverpool FC and Roma.

Angela Conlan, prosecuting, said he had been seen jumping up and down on his seat at about 8.40pm on April 24.

She said: "He was also seen to throw coins forward."

General view of Liverpool fans during the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final First Leg match at Anfield.

When police attempted to detain the car sales manager he began moving through the crowd and other fans stood up in an attempt to hide him, Ms Conlan said.

In interview he admitted throwing the coins but said he had aimed to avoid hitting anyone, the court heard.

He told officers: "I'm very sorry, I was stupid."

The court heard he had been drinking all afternoon before the game.

Ranalli, who wore a black jumper and jeans, had an Italian translator for the hearing.

Ian Till, defending, said: "He accepts categorically that his behaviour in throwing coins in whatever direction was clearly very reckless."

District Judge Jack McGarva said: "The context of your offence was a football match in the Champions League which had been preceded by scenes of extreme violence.

"I've not been presented with evidence that you were involved in that violence, however the atmosphere at the stadium and the potential for further unrest has to be viewed in context of that."

He handed him a fine of £300 and ordered him to pay a £30 statutory surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

He also gave him a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from attending regulated football matches in England and Wales for five years.

- PA