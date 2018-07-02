Roger Federer turns on the style as he sweeps through Wimbledon opener

Roger Federer showed off a new kit but the same old style as he strolled into the second round at Wimbledon.

The defending champion, top seed and favourite as he targets a ninth title, swept aside Dusan Lajovic in straight sets on Centre Court.

Federer unveiled his new Uniqlo outfit, confirming the end of his Nike clothing deal after more than 10 years, with the Japanese brand reported to be paying the Swiss superstar around £22million a year.

And the 20-time grand slam winner could probably get away without washing his new shirt, barely breaking into a sweat as he dispatched his Serbian opponent in double-quick time.

Federer was pushed to a tie-break in the opening set when he met the same player in the second round last year – but he needed just 20 minutes to hit the front this time around.

Roger Federer gave Wimbledon a surprise on Monday (Steven Paston/PA)

The 36-year-old, who again skipped the clay-court season to ensure he was fresh for Wimbledon, reeled off the second set in just under half an hour.

The Federer first serve was already firing, the world number two dropping just three points on it in the first two sets.

Lajovic, the world number 58, tried valiantly to stay with Federer in the third despite conceding an early break.

Roger Federer can still play good tennis in Uniqlo. #Wimbledon — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) July 2, 2018

But it was only delaying the inevitable as Federer, embarking on his 20th Wimbledon campaign, finished off surely one of his shortest matches with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 victory taking just one hour and 19 minutes.

- Press Association