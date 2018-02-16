Roger Federer close to record-breaking return to world number one spot

Roger Federer is a victory away from becoming the oldest world number one in tennis history.

The Australian Open champion is through to the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament quarter-finals, although he was made to sweat by Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The German forced the first set in Rotterdam to a tie-break, which Federer won before taking the match 7-6 (10/8) 7-5.

Victory in the quarter-finals against Dutchman Robin Haase, who beat compatriot and wild card Tallon Griekspoor, would see the 36-year-old Swiss usurp Rafael Nadal at the top of the men's game.

Not only would it take him back to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time in more than five years, but Federer would comfortably replace Andre Agassi as the oldest number one. The American was 33 when he was last on top in September 2003.

Meanwhile, second seed Grigor Dimitrov beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 to set up a meeting with Andrey Rublev, who defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-4 7-6 (7/4).

Daniil Medvedev secured a comeback win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert to secure a clash with Andreas Seppi on Friday.

In New York, top seed Kevin Anderson was pushed to a third-set tie-breaker before overcoming Ernesto Escobedo 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7/5) to advance to the quarter-finals.

He will next face American Frances Tiafoe, who will be making his ATP World Tour quarter-final debut after defeating Dudi Sela 6-4 3-6 6-0.

Number two seed Sam Querrey looked untested against Mikhail Youzhny, hitting 13 aces to beat the Russian 6-4 6-3.

Croatian Ivo Karlovic also dominated with his serve, striking 16 aces against sixth seed Ryan Harrison, who lost 6-4 6-4.

In Buenos Aires, Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4 6-3 to set up a quarter-final match against home favourite Leonardo Mayer.

The Argentinian, meanwhile, overcame fourth seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-3, while number two seed Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, also faced upset after being beaten 7-6 (7/5) 1-6 7-6 (8/6) by compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Lopez will now face Federico Delbonis, who defeated Portugal's Gastao Elias 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (8/6).

