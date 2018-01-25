Rockwell advance to Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals

Rockwell College 15 Castletroy College 7

Rockwell College have made it into the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup with two first half tries enough to give them victory over a game Castletroy side, writes Conor Kane.

This play-off at Clanwilliam was played in showery, muddy conditions and scores were difficult to come by but Rockwell were worthy of their win and a much-needed confidence booster after they lost to Glenstal Abbey in the first round.

A dominant first half saw them opening the scoring in the fifth minute when Conor Pearson finished off a move started by the ever-dangerous scrum-half Oisin Mangan and helped by Jake Flannery.

Rockwell’s Dylan Farrelly scores their second try. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Flannery kicked a penalty to make it 8-0 after 11 minutes and when Dylan Farrelly crossed the line after an excellent break by Ryan O’Sullivan in the 18th minute, the try converted by Jake Flannery, Rockwell looked well set.

But Castletroy upped their game after half-time and when Joe Johnston touched down under the posts on 45 minutes, capitalising on a nice kick by Michael O’Hanrahan, they looked back in it but the Sam Burns conversion proved to be the last score of the match and Rockwell were through.

Rockwell College: R O’Sullivan, C Pearson, J Hunt, A Daly, D Flannery, J Flannery, O Mangan, D Molloy, J O’Meara, B Ryan, S Grogan, R Browne, C Kennedy, J Harney, C Ryan. Replacements: N O’Hanrahan for S Grogan (53m), J O’Sullivan for O Mangan (61m), M O’Sullivan for J Hunt (61m), S Cotter for R O’Sullivan (70m).

Castletroy College: S Madden, K McGuire, E Murphy, J Johnston, J Aylward, S Burns, M O’Hanrahan, R Keaveney, K O’Shea, R Magill, G Bourke, J Moloney, C Toland, C Bermingham, C White. Replacements: A Naughton for R Magill (61m), C Fitzgibbon for K McGuire (61m), R Holmes for E Murphy (63m).

Ref: K Imbusch (IRFU).