Rochestown secure place in quarter-final with victory over Tralee

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-13 - 0-8 Tralee CBS

A Connor Russell goal four minutes from time secured Rochestown their second win of the Corn Uí Mhuirí and, in the process, advanced them to the quarter-final stages of the competition.

Rochestown, who enjoyed the backing of a strong wind in the opening period, led 0-7 to 0-4 at in the interval. In truth, their advantage should have been substantially greater as they squandered four clear-cut goal opportunities.

Their first two-goal chances arrived within the game’s opening minutes, both chances falling to Adam Cantwell.

Tralee goalkeeper Devon Burns produced a fine save to keep out the half-forward’s first effort and was also on hand to stop a fisted attempt in the ensuing passage of play.

Burns repelled a Colin O’Mahony drive later in the half, while Conor Russell’s shot came back out off the post. The latter was their scorer-in-chief in the opening period, kicking four points. Their lead was greatest on 23 minutes, ahead by 0-7 to 0-2.

Tralee finished the half stronger, points from Daire Keane and Sean Quilter eating into the Rochestown advantage.

READ MORE: Umaga reveals pride at Aki transformation from bank teller to Ireland centre

Both sides found scores hard to come by in the second-half; Rochestown kicked four second-half wides, two less than Tralee.

The closest last year’s beaten finalists came of their opponents in the second period was three points. The contest was decided on 56 minutes, Connor Russell cutting in along the endline and blasting the ball to the Tralee net.

The remaining game in this group sees Tralee play Coláiste Chríost Rí, the winner taking second spot in the group and joining Rochestown in the quarter-finals.

Scorers for St Francis College: C Russell (1-7, 0-2 frees); A O’Hare (0-3); A Hennessey (0-1 free), C O’Mahony, T Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: S Quilter (0-3, 0-1 free); F O’Brien (0-2); J Lenihan, J Kissane, D Keane (0-1 each).

St Francis College: M Whyte (Douglas); M Ó hArigan (Nemo Rangers), B O’Neill (Douglas), T Murphy (St Michael’s); S Downey (Shamrocks), N O’Connell (Cobh), S Andrews (Shamrocks); P O’Halloran (Ballygarvan), S Harrington (Passage); A Cantwell (Douglas), C Russell (Douglas), A O’Hare (Douglas); A Hennessey (S Michael’s), P Vaughan (Carrigaline), C O’Mahony (Douglas).

Subs: J Honohan (Carrigaline) for Downey (HT).

Tralee CBS: D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), T Brick (Ballymacelligott), D Bourke (Na Gaeil); A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P White (John Mitchels), E Carroll (Austin Stacks); J Lenihan (Churchill), S Quilter (Austin Stacks); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), J Dolan (Churchill), F O’Brien (St Pat’s Blennerville); D Keane (Ballymacelligott), L O’Donnell (Churchill), P Lenihan (Churchill).

Subs: D Reen (Na Gaeil) for Dolan (37 mins); R O’Sullivan (Na Gaeil) for White (39); D O’Rourke (Austin Stacks) for P Lenihan (50); C McDonagh (Ardfert) for Keane (60); J O’Keeffe (Ballymacelligott) for Chester (60).

Referee: M Meade (Limerick).