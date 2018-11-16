Rochestown defeat brave Killorglin in Taft Cup Final

St Francis College Rochestown 2-11

Intermediate School Killorglin 0-14

A late penalty save from Rochestown goalkeeper Daniel Walsh was crucial to the Cork school holding off a late ISK comeback in the Taft Cup Final in Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon as Rochestown held on to a 2-9 to 0-9 lead they enjoyed after a Bryan Hayes goal in the 41st minute.

Rochestown made a fast start with Jack Cunningham scoring their first goal inside the opening minute on their way to leading by 1-3 to 0-1 after 11 minutes. Killorglin regrouped through Eoghan Hassett and Jack O’Sullivan points to reduce the gap to two points but three consecutive Harry Nevin points for Rochestown had them in control of a 1-7 to 0-7 lead at the break.

St Francis College, Rochestown celebrate after winning the Munster U15A Football final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney today. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Killorglin didn’t throw in the towel in the last quarter though as Ben Murphy was black carded in the 48th minute for Rochestown but more drama would follow in the 55th minute when the Kerry school were awarded a penalty for a foul on Stephen Palmer with the score at 2-10 to 0-14.

Jack O’Sullivan’s effort was saved to Walsh’s left-hand side as a fourth point from Nevin was the insurance score for Rochestown after a brave effort from their opponents.

Scorers for Rochestown: J Cunningham (1-2), H Nevin (0-4), B Hayes (1-0), W Buckley (0-3, 2f), M Murray and E O’Connor (0-1 each)

Scorers for Killorglin: J O’Sullivan (0-5, 5f), E Hassett and S Palmer (0-3 each), C Spillane (0-2) and D O’Grady (0-1)

St Francis College: D Walsh; D Buckley, S Tobin, B Kelliher; F Leahy, B Murphy, C Buckley; K Lyons, M Murray; J Cunningham, H Nevin, E O’Connor; A Thibaut, B Hayes, W Buckley

Subs: E Collins for Murphy (BC, 48) and D Howard for Hayes (60)

Intermediate School Killorglin: C Foley; C Lyons, E Lynch, C O’Mahony; T Whittleton, C O’Sullivan, K Spillane; S Dineen, C Spillane; C Foley, E Hassett, D O’Grady, J Horgan, J O’Sullivan, S Palmer

Subs: M O’Sullivan for Lyons (35) and C O’Shea for O’Grady (40)

Referee: M Meade (Limerick)