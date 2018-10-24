Robert Lewandowski: I'm very happy at Bayern Munich despite pressure

Robert Lewandowski has reiterated his commitment to Bayern Munich after scoring his third goal in two games against AEK Athens in the Champions League.

The Poland striker continues to be linked with a move away from the German club, but the 30-year-old insists he is focused on helping the defending Bundesliga champions return to the top of the table.

Bayern find themselves fourth, four points behind early pace-setters Borussia Dortmund after eight games, and Lewandowski is confident he can handle the pressure that comes with playing for the club.

"I am used to always being under pressure and playing at the highest level," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

That's what the club demands of me, and I also demand that of myself. I can handle it.

"I definitely feel very happy and well in Munich.

"I do my best for the team to win. But it's still about the team, because everyone works hard for success here.

"It's not just about me, not just about Robert Lewandowski."

- Press Association