Robert Huth to leave Leicester after injury-ravaged season

Leicester defender Robert Huth is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old centre-half is out of contract in the summer and will not be offered a new deal.

Huth was an integral part of Leicester’s Premier League title-winning side during the 2015/16 campaign, starting all but three games, but he has been unable to play this season due to ongoing ankle and foot injuries.

Leicester conclude their home fixtures this season against Arsenal on Wednesday night when Huth will be presented to Foxes fans on the pitch.

“It is a great shame that I have been unable to call on Robert’s experience due to injury this season, but he is a fantastic man and is always a positive influence on the squad and for this I am grateful,” Leicester boss Claude Puel told the club’s official website.

“I would like to congratulate him on everything he has achieved as a Leicester City player.”

Huth initially joined Leicester on loan from Stoke in January 2015 and played a key role in the Foxes’ unlikely escape from relegation that season, before making his move permanent in the summer.

Even more remarkably the following season, Huth went on to win his third Premier League title – after two at Chelsea – as Leicester caused one of football’s biggest shocks by becoming champions of England.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Players like Robert have been so important to our club in the last three years, not just for his qualities as a footballer, but for his qualities as a character.

“He’s a leader, a winner and a player whose commitment to the team has made him equally popular among our players and our supporters. His status as a Leicester City great is very much secure.”

Huth made 93 appearances for Leicester during his time with the club.

- Press Association