Robbie Keane's World Cup goal against Germany was 16 years ago today and people are getting nostalgic

Ireland fans will remember the 2002 World Cup for two things.

One of them is the Saipan incident, the other is Robbie Keane's famous goal against the Germans.

It was 16 years ago today that Keane latched on to Niall Quinn's header and stuck it in the net past Oliver Kahn.

"Look at these scenes! Just look at these scenes!"



16 years ago today. What a moment! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/StTl3M15qV — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 5, 2018

With the 2018 World Cup just over a week away - a tournament Ireland won't be participating in - people have been remembering where they were when Keane scored one of Ireland's most famous goals.

I missed most of the game as I was in a job interview. Ran out after and found a pub and saw the goal. Didn't get the job but didn't care after the goal! — Nick Dineen (@DineenNick) June 5, 2018

Was behind that goal going ape-shit in the stands with the rest of the world it seemed like - locals driving around flying irish flags out of car windows and beeping horns like crazy afterwards was something special! 🇮🇪💚 — Simon Doyle (@simondoylept) June 5, 2018

Leaving Cert English 2002 still holds the record for most toilet breaks taken by students during an exam. https://t.co/CqUjmCaOQe — Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) June 5, 2018

Junior Cert English paper 2. Classmate goes out to the toilet, gets the full-time score, comes back in, coughs comically loudly, and raises one finger on each hand as he goes to sit down. Invigilator knowingly smiles and says nothing. https://t.co/bOVc3G2GHS — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 5, 2018

The absolute *scenes* in Rush National School that day. Don't know what got more cheers, Robbie's goal or the announcement we'd have the rest of the day off. https://t.co/G0mpSFeg95 — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 5, 2018

16 years since the best managerial celebration of all time. LOOK AT THE SCENES. pic.twitter.com/axNa1Whrsh — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 5, 2018

I remember watching in primary school back in the day 😂 great day to be Irish! #RobbieKeane https://t.co/RUsAcik1gY — Patrick Mulcahy (@PaMulSport) June 5, 2018

16 years ago today I fell in love with football. What a day this was🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪https://t.co/7NsFE4LJa1 — Carl Fitzpatrick (@CarlFitzpatri19) June 5, 2018

I'll never forget 13 year old me going absolutely mental in my best friends front room when this went in. There were Robbie Keane somersaults all over the gaff that day. #RouteOneFootball https://t.co/RTEObGFw7D — Joe Furlong (@JoeMFurlong) June 5, 2018

I'll never forget 13 year old me going absolutely mental in my best friends front room when this went in. There were Robbie Keane somersaults all over the gaff that day. #RouteOneFootball https://t.co/RTEObGFw7D — Joe Furlong (@JoeMFurlong) June 5, 2018

Only 2 players put the ball past Oliver Kahn in that tournament. One was Robbie Keane, the other was O Fenômeno also known as The Brazilian Ronaldo. https://t.co/Bc7LEfrmZa — Damien Buckley (@DamoBuckley1) June 5, 2018

I remember this well! Watched the start of the game before my Accounts exam. At the end of the exam our teacher came running in the exam hall shouting “1-1! Robbie Keane!” Brilliant memories! #COYBIG https://t.co/pI8JvKV5fG — Jungle Joe Miller (@JungleJoeMiller) June 5, 2018

Seeing as we're feeling nostalgic, we might as well enjoy the other famous Ireland goal against Germany.

Step up, Shane Long.