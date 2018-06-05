Robbie Keane's World Cup goal against Germany was 16 years ago today and people are getting nostalgic

Back to World Cup Sport Home

Ireland fans will remember the 2002 World Cup for two things.

One of them is the Saipan incident, the other is Robbie Keane's famous goal against the Germans.

It was 16 years ago today that Keane latched on to Niall Quinn's header and stuck it in the net past Oliver Kahn.

With the 2018 World Cup just over a week away - a tournament Ireland won't be participating in - people have been remembering where they were when Keane scored one of Ireland's most famous goals.

Seeing as we're feeling nostalgic, we might as well enjoy the other famous Ireland goal against Germany.

Step up, Shane Long.

KEYWORDS: Soccer, Sport, World Cup, Ireland, Robbie Keane

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport