Robbie Keane set for first management job

Robbie Keane's Indian Super League club ATK are considering naming the Dubliner as their manager until the end of the season, according to reports in India, writes Stephen Barry.

Keane was recruited to the Kolkata-based club by former teammate Teddy Sheringham, but the ex-England international was sacked last month.

The King has arrived! Watch Robbie Keane​ lead his team of champions @WorldATK​ in the #HeroISL!#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/uLubC9TsyB — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2017

His interim successor, director of football Ashley Westwood, is only allowed to take charge of three matches, according to league rules. His side lost all three of those games.

Keane has only played six times this season due to injuries, but is still their joint-top-goalscorer with two goals as the reigning champions languish in 8th place of ten teams.

Faced by a damage-limitation scenario, the club want to keep changes to a minimum according to Indian website Sportskeeda.

Thus Keane, the club captain, is now being considered for a role as player-manager.

"We are trying to get things done with as little changes possible. At any rate, the team's performance has been poor, so we are trying to control the damage," a club official told Sportskeeda.

ATK have five game left this season and lie ten points outside the playoff places.