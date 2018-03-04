Robbie Keane picked himself - then scored the winner for his Indian Super League side
Robbie Keane's first game as a player-manager ended in victory today - after he went and scored the winner himself.
Ireland's record international goalscorer joined Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata back in November, but his game time has been curtailed by injury.
The 37-year-old was put in charge of the final game of the season, named himself in the side, and promptly scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Northeast United.
Not a bad finish, either...
How about that for a finish by Robbie Keane!#LetsFootball #KOLNEU https://t.co/8eTsMlKvHe pic.twitter.com/Z6NOyqDgDN— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 4, 2018
